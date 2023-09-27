Plan a fall outing with your friends or family

Happy Fall!

Grab a pumpkin spice latte and check out some of the fun fall activities you can enjoy in colorful Colorado this season!

Pumpkin Patches:

Go find the perfect pumpkin at one of these patches near Denver!

Anderson Farms in Erie

Cottonwood Farms in Boulder

Rocky Mountain Pumpkin Patch in Longmont

Corn Mazes:

Spend a sunny fall afternoon getting lost in stocks of corn!

Denver Botanic Gardens, Chatfield Farms

Anderson Farms in Erie has a 25-acre corn maze you can get lost in!

Fritzler Farm in La Salle has a special Reba themed maze. You’ll also be entered for a chance to win a grand prize trip to Nashville!

Maize in the City in Thornton offers a 20+ acre corn maze you can spend the afternoon in.

Haunted Houses:

13th Floor offers several attractions that will give you the chills.

Haunted Field of Screams really might make you scream. This is not recommended for children.