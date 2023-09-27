Happy Fall!
Grab a pumpkin spice latte and check out some of the fun fall activities you can enjoy in colorful Colorado this season!
Pumpkin Patches:
Go find the perfect pumpkin at one of these patches near Denver!
Anderson Farms in Erie
Cottonwood Farms in Boulder
Rocky Mountain Pumpkin Patch in Longmont
Corn Mazes:
Spend a sunny fall afternoon getting lost in stocks of corn!
Denver Botanic Gardens, Chatfield Farms
Anderson Farms in Erie has a 25-acre corn maze you can get lost in!
Fritzler Farm in La Salle has a special Reba themed maze. You’ll also be entered for a chance to win a grand prize trip to Nashville!
Maize in the City in Thornton offers a 20+ acre corn maze you can spend the afternoon in.
Haunted Houses:
13th Floor offers several attractions that will give you the chills.
Haunted Field of Screams really might make you scream. This is not recommended for children.
The Frightmare Compound offer escape rooms, a haunted house and so much more for a spooky night out.