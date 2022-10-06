x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Colorado And Company

Crazy good caramel corn

From Christy Rost's Breckenridge Kitchen
Credit: Steve Cukrov - stock.adobe.com
Closeup of Caramel Corn Fills the Frame

Halloween Caramel Popcorn

Ingredients:

12 cups popped popcorn (3/4 cup corn)

¾ cup unsalted butter

2 cups brown sugar, packed

½ cup light corn syrup

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon vanilla

Preheat the oven to 250 degrees.  Spray the bottom and sides of a large roasting pan with nonstick cooking spray and pour the popped popcorn into the pan.

In a large saucepan, melt the butter, stir in brown sugar, and cook 2 minutes until the brown sugar has partially dissolved.  Stir in corn syrup and salt.  Bring the mixture to a boil over medium heat and cook 5 minutes without stirring.

Remove the caramel from the heat, add vanilla, and stir to mix.  Slowly pour the hot caramel over the popcorn.  Spray a large wooden spoon with nonstick cooking spray and gently stir the caramel into the popcorn.  Bake in preheated oven for 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes to distribute the caramel that melts to the bottom of the pan.

After 1 hour, remove the caramel corn from the oven, stir well, and set it aside to cool.  Break it apart with your hands when the caramel corn is warm to the touch; then finish cooling.  When the caramel popcorn is completely cool, divide it among individual cellophane bags and tie them with orange and black ribbon.

Yield:  6 quarts caramel popcorn

From: Christy Rost Productions, LLC

www.christyrost.com

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US.

COLORADO & COMPANY IS A PART OF 9NEWS AND FEATURES COLORADO EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Bingo Reverse Mortgage - October 6, 2022

Before You Leave, Check This Out