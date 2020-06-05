No tea party is complete without cream scones. Celebrity Chef Christy Rost shares her simple and sweet recipe. | PAID CONTENT

DENVER — Spring has sprung here in Colorado. This is the season for back yard barbecue, finger foods, and tea parties. We all know the best part of any tea party is the Cream Scones of course.

Long time Colorado & Company friend and Celebrity Chef, Christy Rost shares her simple and sweet cream scone recipe.

Ingredients:

2 ½ cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

½ cup cold unsalted butter

1/3 cup raisins

1 egg

1 cup heavy cream or ¾ cup milk

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 egg, for egg wash

1 tablespoon water, for egg wash

2 tablespoons sugar or sparkling sugar, for garnish

Seedless raspberry jam, for garnish

1 cup heavy cream, whipped, sweetened, for garnish

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, stir together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Slice cold butter into small pieces and cut it into the flour mixture with a pastry blender or two knives until the butter is pea-size. Stir in raisins.

In a small bowl, beat egg with a fork, stir in cream and vanilla, and pour it all at once into the flour mixture. Stir to form a soft dough. Turn it out onto a lightly floured pastry cloth or counter and knead a few times until it is smooth. Flecks of butter should still be visible. Roll the dough ¾ to ½ inch thick. Cut with a 2 ½ -inch biscuit cutter and place scones on a lightly greased cookie sheet.

Beat remaining egg and water with a fork in a small bowl to form an egg wash. Brush the mixture on top of scones and sprinkle them with sugar. Bake 17 to 20 minutes until the scones are golden brown and the sides are dry.

To serve, split scones in half, and garnish with jam and a dollop of sweetened whipped cream.

Chef’s Note: Sweeten heavy cream with 1 teaspoon confectioners’ sugar to stabilize the cream so it doesn’t separate.

Yield: 15 scones

You can find other MUST try recipies as well as her cook book at "ChristyRost.com"

