Ditch the canned cranberry sauce and spice up your bird with this easy to make recipe! Dani and hubby Nate make magic in the kitchen together!
Dani's Jalapeno Cranberry Sauce
Ingredients
- 12 OZ fresh or frozen cranberries
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup white sugar
- 3 jalapenos seeded and minced
- 2 tsps lemon juice
- ½ cup sherry or wine
Instructions
- Rinse berries in cold water and drain
- In saucepan mix water and sugar until the sugar is dissolved
- Bring to a boil
- Add cranberries, jalapenos, and lemon juice and bring back up to a boil
- Reduce the heat and simmer gently for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally
- Add sherry or wine (if you want)