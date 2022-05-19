Looking for your dream home in Denver? Check out five stunning homes from Opendoor, all under $650,000. | PAID CONTENT

DENVER — Opendoor provides Denver residents with a simple, certain and fast way to buy and sell homes, with the tap of a button.

This three-bedroom, two-bath home boasts 1,166 square feet of modern, chic space. The large kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a gorgeous gray backsplash that would entice any home chef. Homeowners will enjoy pristine, stylish bathrooms and charming white beadboard throughout the house. This three-story home also sits on a 12,807-square-foot lot, including a two-car garage and spacious backyard with a pebble patio and firepit – perfect for entertaining.

Located in Arvada, this one-story home offers three bedrooms, one and a half baths and 1,227 square feet. An ode to main floor living, this home flows effortlessly with its open floor concept. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and a peninsula that provides ample counter space. The living room is defined by a huge bay window and beautiful wood accents throughout. The footprint of the house is extended by a patio and two-car garage, for both fun and functional outdoor living.

Nestled in a cul-de-sac, this two-story home offers two bedrooms, one and a half baths and 1,148 square feet of space. Drenched in sunlight, the sleek, bright interior of this home provides the perfect blank canvas for your design vision. The kitchen is the crown jewel of the home, with white cabinets, contrasting countertops and windows looking out into the yard. The living room comes complete with a fireplace for cozy evenings with family.

This one-story home in Wheat Ridge offers three bedrooms, two baths and 1,191 square feet of character. The kitchen features a tile backsplash which extends to the countertop of its square island. Stainless steel appliances make this space modern, while maintaining plenty of personality. Each room offers a special touch – from large windows, to built-in shelves, to a wood panel accent wall – with hardwood floors running throughout the home. With a front porch, massive backyard, patio and two-car garage, this home maximizes the living space on its 9,976-square-foot lot.

Get ready to call this 834-square-foot house, a home! With four bedrooms, two and a half baths, a fenced-in backyard and patio, your living space is unlimited. Enjoy preparing meals in a gorgeous kitchen with sleek counters, tiled backsplash, stainless appliances and beautiful cabinetry. The interior is complete with laminate floors throughout, plenty of natural light and a neutral palette for your design inspiration. Finally, don’t forget to relax in your primary suite, complete with a walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom.

