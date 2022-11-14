Enter to win every weekday Black Friday Thru 12-23

Here's what's up for grabs in Week #1

2 Pairs of Harry Connick Jr. Tickets December 6, Buell Theater

Winter Essentials Gift Basket

Family 4-pack of Disney on Ice Tickets Dec. 2-4, Ball Arena

Olde Town Arvada Gift Card Bundle

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the "Gobs of Giveaways" (the "Sweepstakes") is open to legal U.S. residents in Colorado who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of KUSA ("Sponsor"), TEGNA, and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

How To Enter. The Sweepstakes will begin at 10am. (M.T.) on November 25, 2022 and end at 1 p.m. (M.T.) on December, 23, 2022 (the "Sweepstakes Period"). Enter by email. Entries limited to only one (1) entry per person per day. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn't interfere with processing your entry.

Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address or Facebook ID. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions on the Sponsor's website or in any email received from Sponsor.

Winner Selection. Winner(s) will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received between 10am and 2pm each day of the sweepstakes.

Prizes and Odds.

Harry Coinnick Jr. Concert Tickets $135 each, 4 total tickets-= $540

Good Times Gift Cards $25 each, 6 total gift cards = $150

Boot Barn Gift Cards $100 each, 2 Total gift cards = $200

Disney on Ice 4-pack of tickets =

COCO Book Bundle = $75

Gaylord Rockies So Much Christmas Family Ticket Pack= $260

Winter Product Assortment #1

Winter Product Assortment #2

Thirsty Lion Restaurant Gift Cards $100 each, 2 total gift cards $200

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winners will be notified within a week of drawing through email message. Each winner must respond to such notification within 30 days. Failure to respond with such time period or return of email prize notification as undeliverable or failure of winner to respond to notification may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries To claim prize, each winner may visit Sponsor's offices at 500 Speer Blvd, Denver, CO 80203 within 30 days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays), or provide valid mailing address for shipping. Valid photo identification may be required by Sponsor in each case. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned as instructed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner's disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner's consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

Participation. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsors will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless Sponsor and prize provider from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries, and damages arising out of the Sweepstakes, including, but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of entrant's participation in the Sweepstakes, the receipt, use, or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the Sweepstakes or any prize.

Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

