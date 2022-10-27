with Hallo-tinis

Greetings ghouls! It is I Witchy...with grub (with no grubs) that's simply magic on a plate and a glass! Warning to vampires...don't attend this garlicy pasta party...you suck the fun out of everything anyway!

And now...the spell I cast on you!

We've been locked away all by ourselves,

Our need to play put on the shelves.

I now banish boredom, come not here!

Bring forth mischief, cackles and cheer.

Hands on brooms and a crone or two,

All Hallows Eve calls to you!

Go creep and crawl,

Slither and slime...

And above all else...HAVE A GOOD TIME!

HALLOWEEN-Y LINGUINI

Ingredients

1 lb, squid in linguini

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

5-8 cloves of garlic, sliced thin

1/2 cup white wine (optional)

1/4 cup chopped Italian flat leaf parsley with some extra for garnish

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Fresh squeezed lemon juice

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 -2 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced

salt and pepper

Instructions:

Start the sauce. Put olive oil and garlic in a cold large pan with high sides. Heat on medium low until garlic starts to sizzle in the pan. Lower heat. The goal here is to soften and toast the garlic but not burn it. Let cook for 10 minutes stirring occasionally until garlic is toasty and very soft.

Meanwhile, boil pasta in a large pot of salted water to just before al-dente...about 6-7 minutes. Using a measuring cup, remove 1 cup of pasta water and set aside. Remove pasta from water using tongs and place in pan with olive oil and garlic mixture. Raise the heat to medium...the pasta will boil/cook in the pan. Toss in parsley, red pepper and wine if you want. Give it a good stir and let cook for a few minutes until the liquid reduces down by half. Add the pasta water 1/2 cup at a time and cook until pasta is completely cooked to your liking. Taste. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from stove. Squeeze juice of 1/2 of a lemon over top, stir.

Top or frame pasta on plates with a healthy sprinkling of Parmesan cheese, some dices tomatoes and parsley. Enjoy!

Hallo-tinis

4 oz Troicana Pineapple Mango juice

1 oz freshly squeezed orange juice

2 oz vodka

club soda

Mix juices and vodka in a shaker with ice. Pour into 2 sugar or "blood" rimmed (see recipe below) glasses. Top with a splash of club soda. Garnish with gummy worms. Enjpy!

Hallow-tini "blood"

2 tablespoons of Grenadine

1 teaspoon sugar