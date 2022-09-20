healthy and sweet chicken teriyaki

DENVER — GRILLED TERIYAKI CHICKEN

Ingredients:

4-5 pounds chicken thighs

¾ cup soy sauce

3 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons rice or white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons sake or sherry (optional)

1 tablespoon sesame or canola oil

1 tablespoon brown sugar, packed

3 cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh gingerroot, or ½ tsp dried ginger

One hour before cooking, in a glass liquid measuring cup, whisk together the soy sauce, honey, vinegar, sake, sesame oil, brown sugar, garlic, and gingerroot. Pour half the marinade into a large heavy-duty plastic freezer bag and set the remaining marinade aside. Add the chicken pieces to the bag and seal. Chill until ready to cook, turning the bag occasionally so the meat is well coated. For convenience and added flavor, chicken may be marinaded overnight.

Preheat the gas grill. When it is hot, turn the heat on one half of the grill to medium-low and place the chicken on the side with lower heat to prevent burning. Discard the bag of marinade. Cook until the chicken is done and an instant read meat thermometer reaches 165 degrees.

While the chicken is cooking, simmer the remaining teriyaki marinade in a small saucepan until it is hot and fragrant. Just before serving, brush the chicken with the teriyaki sauce.

Yield: 5 to 8 servings

Christy Rost is a Public Television Chef & Cookbook Author living in Breckenridge, CO. For more information about her and to buy her Celebrating Home Cookbook click here.

