Mini molassas Bundt cakes

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In the large bowl of an electric mixer, cream butter with sugars until the mixture is light and fluffy. Add molasses and egg, and beat well.

In a medium bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, salt, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, cloves and nutmeg. Gradually add the flour mixture, alternately with the milk, to the creamed mixture to form a thick batter.

Spray mini-Bundt cake molds with nonstick cooking spray with flour. Spoon the batter into the molds, filling each half full. Bake 20 to 22 minutes, or until a cake tester inserted into the cakes comes out clean. Remove the pan from the oven and cool 25 minutes. Place a rack over the pan, turn it over, and tap the bottom of each mold to release the cakes. Cool cakes completely.