Chef Kevin shares his must have recipes for your Thanksgiving dinner.

French Onion Mashed Potatoes

What you need:

16 Potatoes peeled and quartered

3/4C Heavy cream or 2% milk

1Pct Onion soup/dip mix

3tbsp Minced fresh chives

2tbsp Cream cheese

Ground black pepper to taste

Bring a large pot of water to boil, add potatoes, and boil until soft. About 20-25 minutes. Drain and place in a large bowl

Combine milk or heavy cream over low heat until bubbles form around the edge. Remove from heat and mix in the onion soup/ dip mix packet. Whisk until the soup mixture is completely dissolved. Set aside.

After draining potatoes, combine and add in the sour cream, chives, cream cheese, pepper, and cream/soup mixture. Mix until desired consistency, using a potato masher.

If you would like the chives to be a garnish, do not add them to the potatoes and sprinkle over the top.

Scalloped Sweet Potatoes & Apple Casserole

What you need:

6 Sweet Potatoes

1 1/2C Peeled, cored, and sliced apples

1/2C Brown Sugar

1/2tsp Salt

1tsp Ground nutmeg

1/4C Butter

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9 X 13-inch baking dish

Place sweet potatoes in a large pot with enough water to cover and bring to a boil. Boil until tender, then cool, peel, and cut into ¼ inch slices.

Arrange half the sweet potatoes in the bottom of the baking dish. Layer half of the apples over the sweet potatoes. In a small bowl, mix the brown sugar, salt, and ground nutmeg, then sprinkle half of the mixture over the apple layer. Dot with half the butter. Repeat layers of sweet potatoes, and apple, then top with the remaining brown sugar mixture, and butter.

Bake in the preheated oven for 50 minutes, until apples are tender, and the top is golden brown.

Mulled Turkey Brine

The secret to a brine is salt, water spices, and time. Brines make the turkey juicier and hold in moisture longer. Sugar is also an item tha tallows for the turkey to soak in the flavors of the brine. Do not brine a turkey or other protein for more than 48 hours. Brining a turkey happens after it is thawed and before it is cooked.

What you need:

1C Salt

1C Brown Sugar

1tbsp Dried sage, dried thyme, dried mustard seed, dried savory

1-2tbsp Juniper berries

1tbsp Lemon or orange zest

Simmer contents in 2 quarts of boiling water. Let it cool and then combine with

2 gallons of ice water and store at 40 ° or less for 10-16 hours.

For larger turkeys you may need to split the brine into multiple containers.

Homemade Pumpkin Pie

What you need:

Pie Crust

1 1/2C All-purpose flour

1/2tsp Salt

1/2C Shortening

3 1/2tbsp Cold water

Filling

2C Mashed, cooked pumpkin

1 Can Evaporated milk

2 eggs, beaten

3/4C Brown Sugar

1/2tsp Ground cinnamon, ground ginger, & ground nutmeg

1/2tsp Salt

Pumpkin Prep:

To prepare the mashed pumpkin: use 1 ½ pounds of skin-on, raw pumpkin to yield 2 cups of mashed pumpkin. Halve the pumpkin to scoop out the seeds and stringy portions. Cut the pumpkin into chunks.

In a saucepan over medium heat, with 1-inch boiling water, heat the pumpkin to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 30 minutes or until tender. Drain,cook, and remove the peal. Return pumpkin to the saucepan and mash with a food mill or potato masher.

Pie Crust Prep:

Preheat Oven to 400 degrees

Prepare pie crust by mixing the flour and salt. Cut shortening into flour; add cold water 1 tbsp at a time (you may only need 3 tbsp and should need no more than 4 tbsp).Mix dough and repeat until dough is moist enough to hold together.

With lightly floured hands, shape dough into a ball. On a lightly floured board roll dough out to about 1/8-inch thickness. With a sharp knife, cut dough 1 ½ inch larger than the upside-down pie pan. Gently roll the dough around the rolling pin and transfer it right-side up onto the pie pan.Unroll easing dough into the bottom of the pie pan.

In a large bowl, beat pumpkin with evaporated milk, eggs,brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and salt with an electric mixer. Mix well. Pour onto the prepared crust. Bake for 40 -45 minutes.

Pecan Pie

What you need:

1C Light or dark corn syrup

3 Eggs

1C Sugar

2tbsp Melted butter

1tsp Vanilla extract

1 1/2C Pecan Pieces

1 9inch unbaked or frozen deep-dish pie crust

Preheat oven to 350 °. Place a cookie sheet in the oven while preheating. This will keep the pie from bubbling over into the oven.

Mix corn syrup, eggs, sugar, butter and vanilla together. Stir in pecans. Pour filling into pie crust.

Place in oven and cook for 60 minutes.

Cool for 2 hours on wire cooling rack before serving.

For high altitude adjustments: reduce sugar to 2/3 cup and increase the amount of butter to 3 tablespoons. Reduce the oven temperature to 325 °.