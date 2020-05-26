Oakwood Homes has changed the home buying game by going virtual during this unusual time. Get the same great support 100% online. | PAID CONTENT

COVID-19 has introduced a whole new way of life for most of us. As we adapt to this new normal, we must navigate the changes in monumental moments like buying a home.

Currently, with interest rates at an all time low and the uncertain stock market, owning a hard asset like real estate is a safe investment for your money. Right now, many people can afford more home for the same price, making 2020 a really great time to buy a home.

Oakwood Homes has made the process easier than ever thanks to their virtual options. They are offering virtual video walk through of every model. Oakwood Homes is even pairing you with a ‘Virtual Sales Counselor’ you can reach by phone calls or even text.

The new Home Design Center allows you to walk through a 3D floor plan while you customize your flooring, counter tops, tiles, paint, appliances, and even fixtures. Their virtual experience allows you total control.

Although COVID-19 has imposed unusual circumstances on the home buying process, rates are currently low, in the twos, making now a great time to buy. We chatted with happy new homeowner, Dr. Cornelius Sanders, about his pain free experience buying a home virtually with Oakwood Homes and his Virtual Sales Counselor.

“I looked into all kinds of homes, even some of your competitors. When it was all said and done, I chose Oakwood Homes because I feel like you get the most bang for the buck”.

Despite Sanders moving from Kansas to Colorado and the current COVID-restrictions Leah, his virtual Sales Counselor made the buying process pain free.

“She’s been great. She walked me through the process. She knows her job and the company very well”.

Getting the best home for his money was important to Sanders. So, the ability to virtually walk through all the models Oakwood Homes offered allowed him to really take control. Once he picked the floor plan that met his needs, he was able to personalize his home, from the paint colors, counter tops, and appliances down to the smallest details like faucets and fixtures with the help of his own personal Interior Designer Debra in Oakwood’s personal Design Center.

Let the experts at Oakwood Homes help you customize your home. Learn more on the Oakwood Homes website where you can set up your virtual appointment and be one step closer to owning your dream home.

