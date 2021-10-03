You've worked hard your whole life, now it's time to enjoy it. Let OakwoodLife help you live your best next chapter. | PAID CONTENT

DENVER — Oakwood Homes offers a life of abundance for Colorado’s thriving 55 plus adults. You’ve worked hard your whole life, now it’s time to enjoy your hard work. Pursue a fun, full, active life through OakwoodLife, it’s resort living every day.

When you love your community, you’re going to live a happier, longer life. Oakwood Homes is helping 55 plus adults stay active, social, and healthy. 55 plus living gives you the opportunity to build likeminded friendships, promotes a bond with your community, and helps you remain active into retirement.

Why OakwoodLife

Discover Colorado in the personalized home of your dreams. OakwoodLife has three breath taking locations along the Front Range and in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. Oakwood Homes is not just dedicated to the home of your dreams they are dedicated to your lifestyle, the environment, and a pain free buying process.

Oakwood’s reputation speaks for itself.

Efficiency is always at the forefront of any home or project when you work with Oakwood Homes. They have exceeded national energy performance standards allowing them to promise you “Guaranteed Energy Bills”.

They pride themselves on their quality homes and customer satisfaction. Oakwood Homes take care of individuals and families and assist you throughout the whole process.

You bring the vision and they do the rest! Their creative design counselors can bring your personalized home to life.

They offer an array of valuable resources to assist you in making the home buying process as smooth as possible.

Get innovation and value in your home. Each 55 plus communities is designed with you in mind. With OakwoodLife, you can design a floorplan that fits your needs, lifestyle, and taste while still accommodating the low-maintenance lifestyle you crave. You’ll maintain your independence while not having to worry about home maintenance and upkeep.

Each community makes it easy for you to embrace the OakwoodLife through their rich amenities and luxury at every level. You’ll get to enjoy everything from well-designed clubhouses to fire pits, resort pools, and lap pools. Each community is walkable via the well planed paths and trails. That just skims the surface of what you can find within each OakwoodLife community.

The next chapter is going to be the best yet. Find your forever with OakwoodLife. Explore communities, design options, amenities and more online with OakwoodLife.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US.