It’s not the easiest conversation to have, but an important one. We’re talking about making your final arrangements.

Olinger Mortuaries & Cemeteries, a Dignity Memorial provider has some tips and advice on how to plan ahead for your final arrangements or a celebration of life.

Sitting down with a professional to preplan your funeral or celebration of life, allows you to express your final wishes and how you’d like to be remembered. This also gives you the opportunity to personalize and customize your service or celebration of life, so it can be unique to you.

Here are some of the things Olinger Mortuaries & Cemeteries, a Dignity Memorial provider suggests to consider when planning a celebration of life.

1. Find a funeral celebrant. This is someone who is trained to work with you and your family to personalize the details of your celebration of life. Their goal is to create an event that showcases your personality and passions.

2. Choose the right venue. Find a location or spot that has meaning to the loved one you are remembering.

3. Think about decorations. Some ideas, incorporating your loved ones favorite color, having items from their favorite hobby, and having an area to display photos.

4. Plan the menu. Sharing a meal with family and friends is a popular way to celebrate a loved one who has passed. One idea is to incorporate their favorite foods into the menu.

No matter how you choose to be remembered or celebrated, you might want to consider consulting a professional. They can help answer some of the more difficult questions such as “What are the pros and cons when it comes to pre-paying and pre-planning for my funeral?” or “What are all the costs that come with pre-planning a funeral or celebration of life?” and “How will pre-planning my final arrangements benefit my family?”

Olinger Mortuaries & Cemeteries, a Dignity Memorial provider has prepaid options available for both cremation and funeral services. They have a free Insider’s Guide that can walk you through more of their options.

For more information and to download your free insider’s guide to funeral and cremation planning, head to DignityMemorial.com/Details

