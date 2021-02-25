Pistachios are the secret ingredient for a power-packed snack | PAID CONTENT

DENVER — Pack along a chewy, crunchy bar you make yourself!

Ingredients:

1 cup packed, pittted medjool dates

1 3/4 cup Pistachios (like Wonderful Pistachios)

1/3 cup rolled oats

Zest of 1/2- 1 mandarin orange, and 1 tablespoon mandarin orange juice (try Wonderful Halos)

Instructions:

1. Blend dates in food processor approximately 15-20 seconds until finely chopped.

2. Scrape sides of food processor, add remaining ingredients.

3. Pulse for 10 seconds, scrape the sides, pulse another 5-10 seconds until mixture is sticky to touch but pieces of pistachios and oats are still visible.

4. Line loaf pan with waxed paper...make sure it comes up and over the sides a bit. Press mixture into loaf pan with hands or a rubber spatula until even and smooth.

5. Chill in the refrigerator for 20-30 minutes.

6. Remove from loaf pan by lifting up sides of waxed paper. Cut into 8 bars. Serve immediately or refrigerate for up to one week.

