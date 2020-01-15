DENVER — Designer Margarita Bravo, featured in January's Denver Life Magazine, talks about the essential do's and don'ts of renovations.

Margarita's feature is just one of the many exciting things you'll find in January's Denver Life Magazine, including how you can win $300 worth of sushi just by posting on social with #52SaturdaysDLM.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US.

COLORADO & COMPANY IS A PART OF 9NEWS AND FEATURES COLORADO EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.