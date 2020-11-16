Big on flavor and easier than you think

DENVER — Time to enjoy the most famous fruit of the season:: fresh pumpkin in a fabulous pie. Here's a recipe from Celebrity Chef Christy Rost.

Pie Pumpkins: Smaller, Sweeter

Pie pumpkins are about the size of a softball or a bit larger..about 8-10 inches in diameter. Prepare by slicing the pumpkin in half lengthwise, scoop out the seeds and loose pulp, and set the seeds aside for roasting. Next, cover a large cookie sheet with parchment paper, fold up the edges to contain the juices that will be released during roasting, and place the two halves cut side down. The pumpkin roasts in a 400 degree oven for 40 to 50 minutes, or until it’s very soft.

Scoop out and purée the roasted pumpkin in a food processor until smooth..then continue with the recipe below!

RECIPE: Roasted Pumpkin Pie

Ingredients:

1 medium pie pumpkin, about 2 pounds, rinsed

1 ½ cups flour

1 tablespoon sugar

¾ teaspoon salt

½ cup cold unsalted butter, cut into ½-inch cubes

5-6 tablespoons ice water

¾ cup sugar

1 ¼ teaspoons cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

1/8 teaspoon ground allspice

3 eggs

1 cup evaporated milk

1 cup heavy cream, for garnish

2 teaspoons confectioners’ sugar, for garnish

10-inch pie plate

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Slice the pumpkin in half, scoop out the seeds, and place the halves cut side down on a cookie sheet covered with parchment paper. Reserve the seeds for roasting, if desired. Roast the pumpkin 40 to 50 minutes, or until it is soft when pierced with a sharp knife. Cool, scoop out the pulp with a large spoon, and purée the pulp in a food processor until it is smooth, about 1 ¼ cups.

For the pastry, place flour, 1 tablespoon sugar, and salt into the bowl of a food processor and pulse several times to mix. Add the butter and pulse until it is pea-size. Add 5 tablespoons of the ice water and process at low speed until the pastry is crumbly. If the mixture appears dry, add the remaining ice water and process just until the pastry comes together and forms a ball. Remove the pastry, wrap it in plastic wrap, and chill at least 30 minutes or until it is cold.

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk together the puréed pumpkin, remaining ¾ cup of sugar, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and allspice. Add eggs and whisk until they are well blended. Gently whisk in the evaporated milk.

On a floured pastry cloth or counter, roll out the pastry. Fold it in half and transfer it to the pie plate. Unfold the pastry, fit it into the pie plate, trim the pastry so it overhangs the edge by 1 inch, and flute the edge. Pour the filling into the pie shell and bake 15 minutes at 425 degrees. Reduce the heat to 350 degrees and bake 40 to 45 minutes more, or until the filling is set and a sharp knife inserted into the center of the pie comes out clean.

Remove the pie from the oven and set it aside to cool. In a large bowl, beat the heavy cream with confectioners’ sugar until soft peaks form. Serve the pie with a dollop of Chantilly cream.

Yield: 1 10-inch pie (10 servings)

Find more holiday recipes from Christy Rost on her website.

