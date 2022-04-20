Use the Opendoor App to find your next home in Denver. Here's a list of homes for under $550,000 | PAID CONTENT

DENVER — Looking for your dream home in Denver? Check out five stunning homes from Opendoor, all under $550,000.

Opendoor provides Denver residents with a simple, certain and fast way to buy and sell homes, with the tap of a button. Visit Opendoor.com or download the app to learn more.

1100 Lima St. Aurora, CO 80010 ($438,000) 1/5

With a large front and back yard, this one-story Aurora home offers four bedrooms, one bathroom, and 1,148 square feet. The kitchen has bright white cabinetry that accent the neutral tiled backsplash. The spacious main bedroom has an attached room perfect for a home office or a walk-in closet. Dark wooden floors line the entire home, and natural light floods into each room.

5256 Andes St, Denver, CO 80249 ($520,000) 1/5

This two-story home has two bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 1,175 square feet. The kitchen features mahogany cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a large island, and double sink. The main bedroom has a private ensuite with a large tiled shower and access to a walk-in closet. Added perks include an outdoor deck, two-car garage, and dedicated laundry room.

203 S Old Hammer Ct, Aurora, CO 80018 ($550,000) 1/5

This home features two bedrooms, two and a half baths, and 1,438 square feet. The kitchen has gorgeous chocolate-brown cabinets and granite countertops, as well as an entrance to the back deck. The main bathroom offers a double sink and matching countertops. An upstairs living room provides an extra space for relaxing, a home office, or a playroom. Enjoy the sunset on the outdoor porch located on the top floor of the home.

18702 E Arkansas Pl. Aurora, CO 80017 ($498,000) 1/5

This home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 778 square feet. Light wooden details accent kitchen countertops, window shutters, and closet doors. The kitchen also has stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, and a cozy area for a breakfast nook or dining room table. The large living room leads downstairs into an additional living area, and the main bedroom offers a private ensuite and walk-in closet.

750 Newark St, Aurora, CO 80010 ($430,000) 1/5

Located minutes away from two golf courses, and multiple parks, this home offers two bedrooms, one bath home and 1,032 square feet. The cozy living room is a focal point of the home, complete with a brick fireplace. Walk into the kitchen and enjoy a spacious room for cooking, and a view of the large backyard. This home has tons of wall space for shelving, art and other home decor making it the perfect, yet completely customizable home.

Find these homes and more on Opendoor.com or download the Opendoor App today!

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US.