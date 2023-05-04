Quick & easy recipe

Spice up your Easter menu with this recipe from the Colorado Pork Council Producers.

Slow Cooker Citrus Pork Shoulder

Serves 6-8 Prep Time 20 minutes Total Time 9 hours.

Ingredients:

1 pork shoulder also called pork butt, Boston butt (about 6 pounds)

20 cloves of garlic

¼ c olive oil

2 tsp cumin

2 Tbl kosher salt

1 Tbl black pepper

3 T oregano leaves

Zest and juice of 1 orange

Zest and juice of 1 lime

Dry pork with paper towels and make 1” incisions all over the pork with a knife.

Pulse garlic, oil, ,cumin, salt, pepper, oregano and 2 zests

Remove 2 Tbl of paste and set aside.

Tie roast so it holds its shape while cooking with kitchen twine, then rub paste all over the roast. Sprinkle juice of orange and lime all over the roast.

Cook on low for 8-12 hours, or until tender BUT NOT falling apart.

Turn the roast off and let set for a couple of hours to firm up. Remove the roast from the cooker and set aside to cool further, then remove the twine.

Prepare the sauce:

¼ c olive oil

2 Tbl reserved paste

½ c orange juice

¼ c lime juice

1 serrano seeded and diced finely (for less heat use a jalapeno or even half of a bell pepper,

¼ c fresh cilantro, diced.

Heat olive oil in a small skillet, until shimmering. Add the remaining 2 Tbl paste and let sizzle, stirring continuously until fragrant, just about 1 minute. Remove from the heat and let cool before whisking in juices, serrano and cilantro.