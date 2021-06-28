Colorful, flavorful and fresh | PAID CONTENT

DENVER — My recipe for Summer Fruit Salad with Creamy Honey-Orange Dressing was inspired by a visit to the farmer’s market years ago. My husband Randy and I were in the midst of a more than two-year total restoration project of our historic 1898 mountain home. As if ten-hour days onsite weren’t enough, I was simultaneously developing recipes for my second cookbook, Where’s My Spatula. With a schedule like that, it’s no wonder the recipes are quick and easy, but each is nutritious and packed with flavor.

SUMMER FRUIT SALAD WITH

CREAMY HONEY-ORANGE DRESSING

Ingredients

1 cup nonfat sour cream

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons orange zest

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed orange juice

2 tablespoons honey

1 head green leaf lettuce, rinsed and spun dry

1 small ripe cantaloupe, rinsed, seeded, and cut into bite-size pieces

3-4 ripe nectarines or peaches, rinsed

2 6-ounce containers fresh blackberries, rinsed

2 6-ounce containers fresh raspberries, rinsed

1 16-ounce container fresh strawberries, rinsed

1 pint blueberries, rinsed

Fresh mint sprigs, rinsed and dried, for garnish

In a medium bowl, whisk together the sour cream, mayonnaise, orange zest, orange juice, and honey until they are well blended. Cover and chill while preparing the fruit.

Line a large platter with leaf lettuce and arrange fruit as desired. Just before serving, give the dressing a quick stir, then drizzle it over the salad. Spoon any remaining dressing into a container and serve it alongside the salad.

Yield: 8 to 10 servings

