Steel T gives the gift of warmth

Thanks to Steel T, Carrier Colorado, and our community, two families will be warm for the holidays | Paid Content

DENVER — Tis the season for giving and right now supporting our community and neighbors in need is more important than ever.

Colorado is no stranger to cold temperatures. For most of us, we are lucky enough to be able to turn on the heat in our homes. But what about the folks who are living without heat this winter? When your heat isn't working properly you need to give the experts at Steel T a call. They are family owned and local to our Colorado community.

This year Steel T gave back to a few neighbors in our Colorado community in a really big way. In November, Steel T and Carrier Colorado teamed up to give a few special families the gift of warmth. This means that two lucky families receive a FREE furnace!

Both ladies families had been living without heat, so with the nominations of their friends, families, and other members of our community these two special ladies are going to have a holiday to remember. Thanks to Steel T and Carrier Colorado, they will be cozy and warm this winter.

At Steel T, the T stands for trust. They are the experts to call for your heating, cooling, and other HVAC needs. Set up your appointment by giving the team a call at 303.761.9276. You can also head to their website to learn about other services, tips to keep your furnace working longer, what to look for in your next furnace, and other great info we can all use!

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US.