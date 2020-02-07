No 4th of July celebration is complete with out the perfect cocktail.

DENVER — Summer is in full swing in Colorado and the Breckenridge Distillery has the perfect solution to beat the heat. Billie Keithley, Liquid Chef at the Breck Distillery crafted up a few summer cocktails that are sure to cool you down. She is also throwing in a special cocktail to celebrate the 4th of July. Make these cocktails at home.Breckenridge Distillery's house made booze make the perfect addition to your favorite cocktails.

Here are a few of our favorites you can make right from your patio.

Summit Smash

2 oz Breckenridge Sherry Cask Finish (Buy Now) or Breckenridge Bourbon (Buy Now)

3/4 oz raw simple syrup

1 orange wheel cut into quarters

1 lemon wheel cut into quarters

4 mint leaves

Garnish: mint bouquet

Soda 'Pops'

1-1/2 oz Breckenridge Vodka (Buy Now)

One Bomb pop ignited at the end*

Blackberry soda water

*Cut off the tip of the Bomp pop and put it in your glass. Dip the end of the Bomp pop into sugar then add a few drops of lemon extract, dip in sugar again. Ignite the tip. Drop the Bomb pop into your glass.

Breckenridge Distillery is open for dine in and drink in! Nestled in the middle odf the Rocky Mountains, it's a peaceful oasis! So beat the heat, celebrate dad. or just spend the day in Breck this summer and head over to the Breckenridge Distillery. Get more cocktail ideas, recipes, peak at their food menu, and buy your booze online!