55+ Adults building new | Paid Content

DENVER — Tired of your dated old home? Want a new home that’s the right size and the right layout for your lifestyle today? Want to hire a professional Interior Designer to create that perfect look, just like on the home shows? You’re not alone! A recent report by the National Association of Realtors shows 51% of new construction homes were built by Active Adults and Seniors ages 54-93.

Many considering retirement are faced with a difficult decision: remodel that big old family home or build new. Some spend a fortune to remodel but are left disappointed to discover they cannot have that open floorplan, their home will never be energy efficient, and they’re stuck with bedrooms on the second floor and laundry in the basement. Plus, the paint, tile, flooring, cabinets, and countertops they chose, all seem to clash and compete. It’s a design disaster.

Avoid disaster, save your money, and come to OakwoodLife! The Reserve by OakwoodLife, Aurora’s most exciting 55+ Active Adult community has gorgeous Designer Showcase Homes. Come see your new Clubhouse where soon you will be enjoying pickleball, state-of-the-art fitness center, miles of trails, beach-entry pool, golf simulator, demonstration kitchen, and countless activities and events created by your very own Lifestyle Director. To schedule a model home tour call (303)486-8915. To receive your personal invitation to the Grand Opening of The Farmhouse, the new Clubhouse, sign the Interest List at MyOakwoodLife.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US.