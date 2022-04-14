DENVER — I have one word for you... RIBS! These have a saucy twist from Jack Daniels that will make your mouth water!

In a large nonreactive saucepan combine ingredients, and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Keep stirring. Simmer gently over low head, stirring occasionally for 20 to 30 minutes until sauce begins to thicken and reduces to about 2 cups. If desired, when preparing Smokehouse Buffalo Ribs, add flavored reduced rib braising liquid to the sauce.