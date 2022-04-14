x
Colorado And Company

The Fort's Famous Jack Daniels BBQ Sauce

A bbq sauce perfect for your next barbeque

DENVER — I have one word for you... RIBS! These have a saucy twist from Jack Daniels that will make your mouth water! 

This recipe makes about 2 cups (3 with the added braising liquid)

1 cup Jack Daniels, or another bourbon 

1 cup molasses

3/4 cup chilli sauce 

3/4 cup orange juice concentrate

1/2 cup A-1 Sauce 

1/4 cup Worcestershire Sauce  

1/2 cup water

In a large nonreactive saucepan combine ingredients, and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Keep stirring. Simmer gently over low head, stirring occasionally for 20 to 30 minutes until sauce begins to thicken and reduces to about 2 cups. If desired, when preparing Smokehouse Buffalo Ribs, add flavored reduced rib braising liquid to the sauce. 

ENJOY! 