DENVER — How long is the process?

The remodeling process ranges based on the scope of work. Typically, our projects take anywhere from 6 to 16 weeks from construction start to end. The initial design process, including your consultation, ideas meeting, and plan review, is typically a 2-3 week process.

Do I need to move out during my remodel?

The need to move out depends both on the scope of work for your project and your level of comfort with living in the home during construction. We do our best to make sure construction is as unobtrusive as possible. We work during business hours in your home and take several precautions to make sure that you can continue to enjoy your home even throughout construction. Typically, basement projects do not see an issue with clients living in the home, but kitchen and bathroom remodels may be more intrusive.

Do you need a permit to remodel?

Yes. Permits are typically required for any remodeling project that involves changes to the building’s existing blueprint, including electrical systems or plumbing. Your project manager will take charge of getting all of the permits you’ll need for your project so you don’t have to worry about that coordination.

