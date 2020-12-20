It's here! FAQs for Denver

DENVER — Q: WHAT IS VERIZON 5G HOME INTERNET?

A: Verizon 5G Home Internet is the first 5G wireless network built to connect your home with ultra-fast internet. With 5G Home internet, there are no long-term contracts or additional equipment or installation fees – and all taxes and fees are included. Maximum download speeds are up to 1 Gbps, depending on location, with typical download speeds of 300 Mbps.

Q: WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF 5G HOME INTERNET?

A: 5G Home internet provides internet that blankets your home in super-fast Wi-Fi – a big advantage if everyone at home is online. Think of the kids doing their video classes for starters and add work conferences into the mix. You need maximum speed with minimum lag time.

Q: WHAT DOES VERIZON 5G HOME INTERNET COST?

A: Verizon pricing is competitive and affordable - $50 a month for Verizon customers and $70 a month for non-Verizon customers. And there are no long-term contracts, or additional equipment or installation fees. All taxes and fees are included.

Q: IS 5G HOME INTERNET EASY TO INSTALL?

A: Yes, it’s a simple, self-setup operation. No waiting on an installer. Just open the box, place the antenna and your home is connected. It takes less than an hour!

Q: ARE THERE ANY DISCOUNTS OR PROMOTIONS AVAILABLE FOR VERIZON 5G HOME INTERNET?

A: For a limited time, you can receive an Amazon Smart Home Bundle from Verizon when you sign up for 5G Home internet. The Amazon Smart Home Bundle includes Alexa-enabled Amazon Echo Show 5, Echo Dot, Amazon Smart Plug, Ring Stick Up Camera Battery, and more. A $250+ value for your smart home. In early January 2021, customers will have access to the newest streaming service discovery plus. New customers who sign-up for Verizon 5G Home Internet will receive 12 months of discovery plus on us. You’ll have family access to more than 55,000 episodes from Discovery’s iconic brands – like the Food Network, HGTV and Animal Planet. Verizon will also be expanding 5G Home to new markets in 2021.

Q: HOW DO I SEE IF I’M ELIGIBLE?

A: Simple! To check if you're eligible for Verizon 5G Home Internet - enter your address online at verizon.com/5GHome.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US.