5 easy ways to save water & energy at home| Sponsored content

It’s been a rainy spring, but that doesn’t mean we are out of the woods for a drought. There are some simple ways you can save water and energy as we head into summer.

Starting with laundry day. The next time you are emptying your basket, consider washing your clothes in cold water. Switching the dial to cold can help reduce energy use by 90% per cycle. This is according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, which is basing usage on the average American household electricity consumption.

Another spot in your home where you can save some water and energy is in the bathroom. Adding low-flow shower heads and faucets can help reduce your hot water consumption, which can help you save energy.

While you’re in the mood to replace some things in your home, you might want to add LED light bulbs to your list. According to Xcel Energy, LED light bulbs typically use 70-90% less energy. Another bonus, they tend to last 15 times longer than a traditional light bulb. This could be an efficient swap for the lights you use the most in your home.

Moving on to the dishes. According to Cascade, the dishwasher only uses four gallons of water per cycle. To put this in perspective, washing dishes by hand uses four gallons of water every two minutes. Running the dishwasher every night can save up to 140 gallons of water per week. Plus, the dish detergent you use matters. New Cascade Platinum Plus’s formula works so well there’s no need to pre-rinse or re-rinse your dishes – saving even more water! If you have a newer dishwasher, you also might be saving energy because some of the models have internal heaters and load sensors that help use 25% less energy. You can learn more on Cascade’s website by clicking here.

