Bellco Credit Union supports 9Cares Colorado Shares | Paid Content

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — There are thousands of adults and children in Colorado who are wondering where their next meal is coming from.

Lasting recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic as well as inflation and the rising cost of groceries is making this harder for a lot of people.

The Food Bank of The Rockies is on a mission to help those in need. Their services reach 30 counties in Colorado. In an average day, they distribute 178,464 meals. In the 2022 Fiscal Year, they have served 361,684 adults and 98,474 children.

You have the chance to help the Food Bank of The Rockies continue to make a difference in our community. The 9Cares, Colorado Shares Winter Food Drive is happening now through December 11th.

A one-dollar donation used to provide enough for four meals, but due to the rising cost of goods, for the first time in years, that is changing to one dollar is enough for three meals.

Bellco Credit Union has been giving back to the community since 1963. They have also been a long-time supporter of the Food Bank of the Rockies. They are continuing their support this year by partnering with the 9Cares Colorado Shares holiday food drive. Bellco Credit Union is matching the first $50,000 in donations.

You can help out by making a monetary donation now.

For more information about the Food Bank of the Rockies click here. You can also sign up to volunteer while you are there.

Thank you so much for your generosity.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US.