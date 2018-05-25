Fallen Adams County Sheriff Deputy Heath Gumm's name is now on the front of a firetruck dedicated to his memory.

On Jan. 24, Gumm was shot and killed while searching for a suspect related to an assault call. The 31-year-old deputy had been with the Sheriff's Office since 2012.

The South Adams County Fire Department held a ceremony Thursday unveiling the firetruck dedicated to him. Gumm’s family was there

and so were other first responders.

Fire Chief Kevin Menzel spoke to Gumm at the ceremony.

“Heath, I know you’re listening. Thank you for your service,” he told those gathered. “I am very humbled and honored to carry your name on our fire apparatus.”

Gumm’s father, a retired firefighter, was the first to drive the firetruck, marking the start of the truck in action.

Sheriff Michael McIntosh said it was special to have Gumm's father there.

A special moment. Deputy Gumm’s father, Jim Gumm is the first to drive Heath’s dedicated truck on Adams County streets. Jim Gumm is a retired firefighter of @WestMetroFire. pic.twitter.com/sJTV7fqwmh — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) May 24, 2018

"Ths dedication to a firetruck that's going to carry his son's name, I know is incredibly special and honoring to him," he said.

Other members of the South Adams County Fire Department, like Lieutenant Donny Ottaway, told 9NEWS that having Gumm's name on the firetruck was a reminder first responders will always drive on.

“We will provide the absolute best service that we possibly can in honor of the individuals that are in front of these rigs [firetrucks],” Ottaway said.

Family members of fallen Deputy Heath Gumm help dry the newly dedicated firetruck. (Photo: Lina Takahashi)

As of Thursday, the new fire engine will begin responding to service calls.

"Truck 24 is the truck that is gonna go in this firehouse," Ottaway said. "We're very honored to have Deputy Heath Gumm's name on it."

After washing the new truck with water from the old one, attendees of the ceremony were invited to grab a towel and dry the newly washed truck. Afterward, everyone held onto a part of the truck as it was backed into the firehouse.

Next time you see a firetruck in the South Adams County that just might be Deputy Gumm’s!

