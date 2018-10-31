Denver — For nearly all his life, a Longmont man was curious about the young Navajo boy he took a picture with at the Grand Canyon when they were children.

"Where he was, how we was, what did he grow up to be. Was he still alive?" John Wargo wondered.

Fifty years later, Wargo was able to get answers to those questions from the Navajo boy himself. Let's rewind a little here back to 1968. Wargo was 4 years old and his parents took him on vacation to the Grand Canyon. While taking in the beautiful sights of the park, they ran into a Navajo family, whose children were dressed in native garb.

Wargo's mother took a picture of him with one of the children, Bennett Bighorse - the name would stick with Wargo for five decades. The picture remained in an album, and the two boys never saw each other again. Wargo was determined to change that and recently began searching for his long lost "friend" on social media.

"When I did find him I messaged him," said Wargo. "He got a Facebook message from me out of the blue."

The men agreed to meet up last Friday at the Grand Canyon to recreate the photograph they took when they were young.

Wargo and Bighorse recreate the photo they took as children on October 26, 2018.

"After we met all the walls came down," Wargo remembered. "And [Bighorse} said you know I have always, always wondered if anybody I took a picture with ever thought of me, and wondered where I was."

The young boys could have never known what a lasting impact the photograph would have.

"That was the amazing part to me," Wargo said. "I got to meet the person I thought about for 50 years."

© 2018 KUSA-TV