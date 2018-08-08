DENVER — Abe Carver, Chloe Lane, Kayla Brady, Adrienne Johnson, JJ Deveraux and some of their friends (and enemies) and taking a short vacation from Salem to visit Denver on Saturday.

Nine Days of Our Lives cast members will be at Dillard Court at the Park Meadows Mall from 1 - 4 p.m. on Aug. 11.

The fan event includes a Q & A with the cast as well as an opportunity to get autographs.

Denise Plant will be hosting.

These are the cast members who will be at the event:

Nadia Bjorlin

Judi Evans

Mary Beth Evans

Victoria Konefal

Casey Moss

James Reynolds

Freddie Smith

Paul Telfer

Robert Scott Wilson

So long, Salem. Hello, Denver. DAYS is coming to the Park Meadow's Retail Resort this Saturday, August 11, hosted by Denise Plante. See you there! Posted by Days of our Lives on Wednesday, August 8, 2018

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on NBC. It's been running since November 8, 1965.

