The band said they "will be back" and told ticketholders to keep their tickets.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — As promised, The Chicks will be coming back to Indiana.

Fans left the 13-time Grammy Award-winning country band's concert disappointed Sunday night after they ended their show early.

The Chicks were scheduled to perform at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville at 7:30 p.m., but concertgoers say the group ended the show less than a half-hour after taking the stage.

While it wasn't immediately clear exactly why The Chicks abruptly stopped the concert Sunday night, the band released a statement on social media, apologizing to fans.

"Indianapolis, we are so sorry we could not give you the show you deserved OR the show we wanted to give you," the statement reads. "We will be back Indianapolis!! Hold onto your tickets. Ticket holders will be contacted by the official point of purchase with further information. We love you Indianapolis."

Monday afternoon, they announced the Noblesville concert and two others were postponed due to "strict doctor's orders for vocal rest" and announced makeup dates for the shows.

The Chicks will return to the Ruoff Music Center on Friday, Sept. 30. The band will also be making up dates they postponed in Cincinnati and Clarkston, Michigan.

Tickets for the original shows will be honored on the makeup dates, The Chicks announced. More information about tickets for the Sept. 30 show can be obtained from the original point of purchase.

Sunday confusion

Several fans tweeted at the venue about the show Sunday. In response to one fan's tweet, Ruoff said fans should hang on to their tickets and that it's working to reschedule the show.

Shortest concert ever with @amkartman tonight. #TheChicks got through 30 minutes at @ruoffmusicenter. Feel bad for Natalie Maines losing her voice. — Alex Kartman (@ajkartman) June 20, 2022

One fan shared a video, apparently from Sunday's show, showing lead singer Natalie Maines apologizing on stage. In the video, she says, "I just can't pull it off." She also tells fans that everyone will be getting tickets.

In between coughs, Maines says she'll try one more song as she waits for a shot to kick in.

Chicks cancel show after a few songs. New experience for me.

11,000 fans. #thechicks @thechicks pic.twitter.com/IWh1VuGJKr — Dr. Rob Bell (@drrobbell) June 20, 2022