DENVER — A beloved holiday tradition is alive at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. While getting personal with the stars of the show, we learned The Colorado Ballet Company’s ‘The Nutcracker’ is an international affair that’s all about family – on and off the stage.

Enchanting the stage in the title role of the Nutcracker Prince is Ecuadorian born Francisco Estevez.

“There’s nothing like The Nutcracker,” Estevez said with a smile. “It’s a very heartwarming story about Christmas Eve, so if you’re very into Christmas and that’s part of your family tradition, it’s a really great way to get into the spirit.”

This is Francisco’s 7th year performing the material.

“Within the choreography that we’re given, we’re able to change certain steps and try different things every year, so I try to do that as much as I can just to keep something fresh for the audience as well as for myself.”

There are 5 to 6 casts rotating in and out so you’re sure to see a different flair at each showing. The cherished role of the Sugar Plum Fairy is being performed by Asuka Sasaki of Japan for the 3rd year.

“When I was a kid, I was dreaming about the Sugar Plum [the way] it so sparkled and a pretty costume. It’s really special for kids,” Sasaki explained.

Sasaki is just as mesmerized by the charm of the show as the youngest audience member would be.

“This is just beautiful with the Christmas tree behind you on stage, and everybody dancing [is] so happy and then the snowfall, and it’s just magical to see,” Sasaki said.

The dancers make the theater their home for the holidays.

“Whenever I move into the theater now I set up a Christmas tree and I buy an inflatable mattress for the shows that I have off,” Estevez explained. “We get very close, we do secret Santa and [it’s] definitely about the dancing, but it’s a lot more about the time of year and what that means for us as dancers for the Colorado ballet.”

These talented ballet dancers want you to leave feeling like a part of their family too.

“To be able to come and enjoy that with 2000 other people really gives you a sense of community and you get to enjoy a lot of great dancing on stage,” Estevez added.

The Nutcracker is long, like a lot of ballets, but this production in particular is very kid friendly. The score has been cut to exactly two hours, which is a great length for the little ones.

The Nutcracker is running at the Ellie Caulkins Theatre through December 28th. You can find tickets here: https://bit.ly/34h3bZq

