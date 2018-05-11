A giant banner showing the Rolling Stones logo doesn’t just appear … right?

So the one hanging outside the Broncos Stadium at Mile High right now probably means something. And, with the not-so-secret rumor floating around that the Stones might play a stadium tour next year, it’s fair that one could postulate the iconic band could be making a stop in Denver, giving fans true “Satisfaction.”

For what it’s worth, that banner showed up at several other NFL stadiums as well.

9NEWS called Mile High to see what they could tell us about the banner. They said it’s been up since Saturday, but otherwise, were pretty mum about the whole thing. ARE THE BRONCOS JUST GIVING THE ROLLING STONES BANNER SHELTER?!

Or, when this is all over, will they just “Paint it Black?”

If this is all a prank meant to get Denver excited, know that there’s no “Sympathy for the Devil.”

Stay tuned …

