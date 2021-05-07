'Today' announces 2021 Concerts on the Plaza lineup

NEW YORK — The biggest names in music are coming this summer to the 30 Rockefeller Plaza to perform on NBC's "Today."
The lineup for the 2021 “Citi Music Series on Today” was announced Friday morning.
This summer’s music series includes Coldplay, Blake Shelton, Little Big Town, H.E.R., Maroon 5, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton and more.
The “Citi Music Series on Today” began with OneRepublic Thursday, May 6, with a special live concert for frontline nurses.
NBC announced this summer's concert series will feature in-person concerts on Rockefeller Plaza, virtual performances, exclusive interviews with artists, viewer surprises and expanded digital content.
This summer's concerts will also be broadcast in compliance with CDC and New York State guidelines and COVID safety precautions. Plaza concerts will be limited to a select audience only.
Citi Music Series on Today 2021
- Thursday, May 6: OneRepublic
- Friday, May 21: Blake Shelton
- Friday, June 11: Maroon 5
- Thursday, June 17: Coldplay
- Friday, June 25: H.E.R.
- Friday, August 13: Ben Platt
- Friday, August 20: Cynthia Erivo
To Be Announced:
- Dan + Shay
- Mickey Guyton
- Zac Brown Band
- Little Big Town
