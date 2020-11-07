Vail's Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater to reopen July 11 with social distancing in place

The first event on the calendar is a screening of the 'Trolls World Tour' on Saturday evening.

VAIL, Colo. — The Vail Valley Foundation on Tuesday announced plans for a July 11 opening of the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. Capacity for summer events will be limited according to public health order guidelines, and guests will be asked to follow new venue protocols.

The first event on the summer calendar is a screening of “Trolls World Tour” to kick off a new Saturday evening cinema series called Movie Night at The Amp. Movies will be screened on the venue’s 23-by-9-foot video screen, with accompanying audio through the venue’s extensive speaker system. Organizers will add additional movie selections and dates in late July.

“The movies will be crystal clear, even in the daytime,” said Tom Boyd, director of the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater for the Vail Valley Foundation, in a release.

The amphitheater is also bringing back the Hot Summer Nights free concert series, starting July 14 with Andrew McConathy and the Drunken Hearts. Additional bands will be announced throughout the summer and organizers hope to keep the series going into late August. Attendees will have to reserve free tickets online to attend.