The three-day pop culture extravaganza known as Denver Comic Con is returning in June.
The 2018 edition will be held at Colorado Convention Center June 15-17.
Organized by the non-profit Pop Culture Classroom, Denver Comic Con is a family-friendly event aimed at promoting education and community through pop culture.
The show has become one of the largest pop culture celebrations in North America. Denver Comic Con 2018 features hundreds of actors, writers, artists, authors and more.
Here's a look at some of the television and film guests you'll be able to see in June:
- Kristian Nairn, Game of Thrones
- Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Game of Thrones
- Matt Smith, Doctor Who
- Molly Ringwald, Sixteen Candles
- David Harbour, Stranger Things
- Caleb McLaughlin, Stranger Things
- Matty Cardarople, Stranger Things
- Sadie Sink, Stranger Things
- Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things
- Gaten Matarazzo, Stranger Things
- Alanna Masterson, The Walking Dead
- Ross Marquand, The Walking Dead
- Ron Pearlman, Hellboy
- Bonnie Wright, Harry Potter
- Alan Tudyk, Firefly
- Joonas Suotamo, Star Wars
- Ray Park, Star Wars
- Daniel Logan, Star Wars
- Pom Klementieff, Guardians of the Galaxy
- Sean Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy
- Jason David Frank, Power Rangers
- Amy Jo Johnson, Power Rangers
- KJ Apa, Riverdale
- Skeet Ulrich, Riverdale
- Andrew McCarthy, Pretty in Pink
- Mark Sheppard, Doctor Who
- Greg Cipes, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Cress Williams, Black Lightning
- Monica Rial, Dragon Ball Z
- Christopher Sabat, Dragon Ball Z
- Eric Vale, Dragon Ball Z
- John Barrowman, Arrow
- Jeremy Shada, Adventure Time
- Graham McTavish, The Hobbit
To see the dozens of comics guests and author guests, visit DenverComicCon.com. To purchase tickets and passes, click here.