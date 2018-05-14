The three-day pop culture extravaganza known as Denver Comic Con is returning in June.

The 2018 edition will be held at Colorado Convention Center June 15-17.

Organized by the non-profit Pop Culture Classroom, Denver Comic Con is a family-friendly event aimed at promoting education and community through pop culture.

The show has become one of the largest pop culture celebrations in North America. Denver Comic Con 2018 features hundreds of actors, writers, artists, authors and more.

Matt Smith

Here's a look at some of the television and film guests you'll be able to see in June:

Kristian Nairn, Game of Thrones

Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Game of Thrones

Matt Smith, Doctor Who

Molly Ringwald, Sixteen Candles

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Caleb McLaughlin, Stranger Things

Matty Cardarople, Stranger Things

Sadie Sink, Stranger Things

Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things

Gaten Matarazzo, Stranger Things

Alanna Masterson, The Walking Dead

Ross Marquand, The Walking Dead

Ron Pearlman, Hellboy

Bonnie Wright, Harry Potter

Alan Tudyk, Firefly

Joonas Suotamo, Star Wars

Ray Park, Star Wars

Daniel Logan, Star Wars

Pom Klementieff, Guardians of the Galaxy

Sean Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy

Jason David Frank, Power Rangers

Amy Jo Johnson, Power Rangers

KJ Apa, Riverdale

Skeet Ulrich, Riverdale

Andrew McCarthy, Pretty in Pink

Mark Sheppard, Doctor Who

Greg Cipes, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Cress Williams, Black Lightning

Monica Rial, Dragon Ball Z

Christopher Sabat, Dragon Ball Z

Eric Vale, Dragon Ball Z

John Barrowman, Arrow

Jeremy Shada, Adventure Time

Graham McTavish, The Hobbit

To see the dozens of comics guests and author guests, visit DenverComicCon.com. To purchase tickets and passes, click here.

