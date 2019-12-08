DENVER — Fresh off a huge SummerSlam pay-per-view event Sunday night, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has announced two live events in Denver this autumn.

"WWE Monday Night Raw" will be held at Pepsi Center in Denver on Monday, Oct. 14 at 4:30 p.m.

WWE Superstars Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, and Lacey Evans are among those set to appear at the event.

Tickets for the live event go on sale Friday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. at AltitudeTickets.com starting at $20.

A second show, "WWE Live," is set to take place at Broomfield's 1st Bank Center on Sunday, Oct. 13. No Superstar information for that show has been released.

Tickets will be available on Friday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. at AltitudeTickets.com for the Broomfield event.

Seth Rollins with WWE artist-in-residence Rob Schamberger seen at the WWE 2K18 SummerSlam Kickoff Event on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in New York.

Invision for 2K Games

