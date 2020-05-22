x
6-year-old surprises big sister with at-home prom after hers was canceled

Proms and graduations across the country have been canceled due to the pandemic. So many families have gotten creative with their celebrations.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — When a Colorado high schooler's prom was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her 6-year-old brother stepped up to surprise her with an at-home celebration to make up for it. 

Rachael Raymond is a junior at Arapahoe High School.

Recently her stepmother did her hair and makeup for a "girls night." She then told Rachael to put on her prom dress to take a few pictures. 

That's when Levi showed up. 

Decked out in a vest and tie, and holding a bouquet of flowers, he asked his big sister if he could take her to prom. 

Dad chauffeured them back home where they ate chicken wings and shared a dance. 

Rachael and Levi's parents sent us pictures of the adorable event. 

Brother surprises big sister with at-home prom

Rachel and Levi Raymond at their at-home surprise prom

How has your family adapted during these tough times? Send your stories, pictures and videos to yourtake@9news.com

