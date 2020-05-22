6-year-old surprises big sister with at-home prom after hers was canceled

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — When a Colorado high schooler's prom was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her 6-year-old brother stepped up to surprise her with an at-home celebration to make up for it.
Rachael Raymond is a junior at Arapahoe High School.
Recently her stepmother did her hair and makeup for a "girls night." She then told Rachael to put on her prom dress to take a few pictures.
That's when Levi showed up.
Decked out in a vest and tie, and holding a bouquet of flowers, he asked his big sister if he could take her to prom.
Dad chauffeured them back home where they ate chicken wings and shared a dance.
Rachael and Levi's parents sent us pictures of the adorable event.
