SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Frank Walter of Copper Mountain likes to tell the story of how he started skiing.

It was because his son wanted to learn when he was young. Then he got good. Frank learned to ski trying to keep up with him.

Now, everyone in Summit County is trying to keep up with Frank.

At 96-years-old Frank is still skiing.

“His muscle memory of skiing, enjoying being outdoors, and making good turns was fun for me to watch,” Gini Patterson said.

Patterson is Frank’s primary caregiver. She’s the one who told us his story. Frank has dementia that sometimes leaves him confused. But he still takes his youthful soul to the slopes.

“Frank is happy every day. He loves life, he lives it to the fullest,” Patterson described. “He can teach us all many things about living life to its fullest.”

Frank took his final runs of the season at Keystone Resort last week.

Hugh Carey - The Summit Daily

It was part of a day trip with the Timberline Adult Day Services in Frisco that Patterson runs. She said Frank just needed some help getting off the chairlift.

It was the third time he skied this year. Which is nothing compared to his past.

Patterson said Frank grew up in Boston and graduated with multiple degrees from Tufts University and MIT. He worked as an engineer alongside Lee Iacocca of Chrysler before retiring at Copper Mountain in the early ’80s. In those days he was skiing every day, according to Patterson.

“I believe his record is skiing over 150 days,” Patterson recalled. “Over a million vertical feet in one season.”

Hugh Carey - The Summit Daily

With those statistics, it’s not surprising Frank is a ski legend in Summit County. He’s best known as ‘First Chair Frank.’

For many years he made first chair on opening day at Copper Mountain. Now he’s the man who pushes the button to get the lifts turning to start the season.

“The public, the skiers, friends and family all look forward to that day where Frank can high-five skiers as they head up the chairlift for the first day of the season,” Patterson said.

Patterson, who is a physical therapist, told us Frank’s strength is remarkable for someone his age.

He walks daily, climbs up stairs on his own and actively takes part in the outings Timberline provides. Those outings keep him socializing and mentally active, according to Patterson.

It’s also impressive that Frank lives comfortably at Copper Mountain despite some of the challenges older people have at that altitude, Patterson explained. At 10,000 feet he doesn’t use an oxygen tank.

Hugh Carey - The Summit Daily

“It goes to show attitude plays an important role in how we lead our lives,” Patterson said. “Frank is a good example of demonstrating and inspiring many of us in what we can do, what we can still learn and how we can still try new things.”

When asked what else Frank wants to do, Patterson answered with a laugh.

“He would say he would love to be skiing at 100,” Patterson said. “That’s a direct quote from him.”

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS