DENVER — International Women's Day, a day to recognize the achievements of women and the struggle for equality, is celebrated on March 8.

The first National Women's Day was celebrated on February 28, 1909. The United Nations says it was designated by the Socialist Party of America to honor women in the garment industry who went on strike in New York to protest working conditions. A year later, Socialist International established an International Women's Day.

The United Nations designated 1975 as International Women's Year, according to Harvard University. The UN officially marked March 8 as the day to celebrate International Women's Day.

We've been sharing the stories of women who have made an impact in Colorado, including Dr. Justina Ford, who was the first African American woman doctor in our state.

"When she died at the age of 81, she had delivered over 7,000 babies," Kelly Denzler a fellow with the History Colorado Center for Colorado Women's History.

In addition to sharing stories of historic figures, we're also asking you to celebrate the inspiring women in your lives. Share their stories on our 9NEWS Facebook page or other social media using #beon9

The Associated Press contributed to this report