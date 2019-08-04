DENVER — The 9NEWS family just got bigger.

Meteorologist Becky Ditchfield welcomed the latest addition to her family on Friday. Jeffrey Thomas arrived five weeks early, but mom said he’s doing great!

“It’s been a slightly tougher road for me, but thanks to some wonderful, fast-working nurses and doctors, I am recovering,” Becky wrote on Facebook. “We feel very blessed!”

Courtesy Becky Ditchfield

RELATED: Becky Ditchfield says, 'Thank you, Colorado'

RELATED: 'I just like to wear things that make me feel confident': Becky Ditchfield discusses pregnancy shamers on 'Today' show

We’re so excited to meet little Jeffrey, and we’re wishing Becky the best in her recovery!

You can read her Facebook post here:

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS