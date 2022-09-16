x
Art festival in Park County mixing fall colors with artistic beauty this weekend

Artists with the Park County Creative Alliance are hosting a weekend-long festival that includes an auction for a one-of-a-kind car that’s an art gallery on wheels.

FAIRPLAY, Colo. — This weekend the president of the Park County Creative Alliance, Ann Lukacs says artists are hosting an art adventuring event that blends the turning leaves with art exhibits all over Park County, “We’re going to take Mother Nature’s beauty and take it a step further,” Lukacs said.

The event starts with a party at the American Legion Hall in Fairplay, where the creative alliance will auction off an art car that’s been decorated by several artists, “Over the past few years we have had different artist painting on it, putting bling on it beads whatever they want,” Lukacs said. ”The lucky winner can drive it home, I guarantee you won’t find another like it.”

Seven murals will also be installed with artists like Faith Lefever showcasing their work in the small town of Alma, “We are putting up 7 murals, all around the town.” Lefever said.

Maps will also be handed out directing people to art galleries around Park County and the best places to see fall leaves turning. There’s more information at parkcountycreativealliance.org

