Baby born on front lawn with help from West Metro Fire crews

Baby Wren was born just minutes after the arrival of West Metro personnel.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — For an expectant couple in Douglas County, Plan A was to welcome their baby girl in the comfortable confines of a hospital.

But little Wren had a different idea.

So one early morning in March, they had to resort to a rather unconventional Plan B.

According to West Metro Fire Rescue, Maggie Reilly woke up after midnight on March 7 to contractions in her Roxborough home. She awakened husband Steve, and they started packing for a trip to Sky Ridge Medical Center.

But suddenly, West Metro Fire said, the Reillys realized the birth of their second daughter was imminent and called 911. Fortunately, the West Metro Medic 13 crew was just two blocks away at the time.

The crew was joined by Engine 15, West Metro Fire said, and within about two minutes of their arrival baby Wren was born. She weighed 5 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 18 inches long.

On Saturday, the family stopped by Station 15 for a visit with the crew.

But Wren didn't seem too excited.

"Even though she was the center of attention," West Metro Fire said, "Wren slept through most of it."

