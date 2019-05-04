Even as a kid, Amanda Cross had a hard time waiting.

“I think I started begging to dance when I was about 3 and finally started dancing by 10,” she said.

Waiting hasn’t gotten any easier with age for the former ballerina.

“I am on the waiting list,” she said. “Been on the waiting list for two for a liver.”

Cross said her health began to deteriorate six years ago. Her struggles with eating disorders and alcohol use over the years took a toll on her liver. She also learned she had a disorder called hemochromatosis, which causes her body to absorb more iron than it needs.

“My liver quit,” Cross said. “It’s been a really hard road. They didn’t think I’d make it past my first two weeks in the hospital.”

Cross said she spent two years in and out of treatment at UCHealth.

“I’m a little fighter. That’s the one good thing about being a former ballet dancer,” she said. “We don’t give up.”

Cross did have to give up what she loved. Her muscles atrophied, and she hasn’t danced in about three years.

“I miss dancing,” she said, scrolling through old dancing photos saved on her phone.

On Thursday morning, UCHealth invited Cross to be a special guest for the hospital’s celebration of National Donate Life Month. People impacted by organ donation spoke and hospital staff hoisted a special organ donation flag outside the building. During the ceremony, Amanda Cross received an unexpected gift from someone who shared her passion for dance.

“I’m a little bit nervous,” said Yosvani Ramos, standing at the back of the crowd. The principal dancer for the Colorado Ballet was getting a bit of stage fright.

“I dance for a living,” he smiled. “I don’t talk for a living, but it will be okay. I’m excited for this whole thing, you know, what we can do for [Amanda].”

As one of the speakers finished and the crowd inside the hospital clapped, Ramos walked up to Cross at the front of the room.

“Are you Amanda?” He asked.

“Yes,” she said, surprised.

“I am a principal dancer with Colorado Ballet and was made aware of your story,” Ramos continued. “I wanted to surprise you with two tickets for our upcoming performance of Ballet Masterworks.”

He held in his hand a signed poster.

“And I want to thank you for being such an inspiration and for your love and support of the ballet,” he said.

Cross thanked Ramos as he gave her a hug. A tear streamed down her face. For a moment, she had no worries about waiting. She could simply look forward to being backstage at the ballet.

