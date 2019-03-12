BOULDER, Colo — The City of Boulder’s Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) Department is looking for volunteers to help monitor raptor nesting sites along the Front Range.

Selected volunteers will help the department monitor raptor nesting on the Flatirons, along Boulder's mountain backdrop and other open space areas.

The effort helps Boulder safeguard sensitive habitats where bald eagles, golden eagles, prairie falcons and peregrine falcons raise their young, according to OSMP.

These volunteers have helped the City of Boulder in monitoring birds of prey nests for more than 30 years.

Raptor monitor volunteers provide weekly information to OSMP staff about the status of the nests, which are typically occupied from early February until late July.

The program is looking for volunteers who:

Have a desire to work outdoors and can work independently.

Are able to observe raptor sites for several hours at a time.

Want to hike steep trails in a safe and responsible manner.

May be familiar with birds of prey or are willing to learn.

Are committed to helping protect sensitive wildlife habitats.

Interested volunteers must submit and applications and attend a required training in early February.

For more information, visit this link or call OSMP at 303-441-3440.

