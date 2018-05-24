FULSHEAR, TX - An elementary school student sent a very honest letter to the Fulshear Police department.

The letter was posted on the department's Facebook page this week. According to the post, each year as part of National Police Week, students from Huggins Elementary school send them letters of appreciation.

Love the (sometimes brutal) honesty of Elementary students. pic.twitter.com/siZ0I3RyTw — FULSHEAR POLICE (@FulshearPolice) May 22, 2018

"Thank you for pulling my mom over because she deserved it because she took my phone away and I did not like it," one student wrote.

The boy said his mom often bragged about being a good driver.

"She got pulled over because she did not have a sticker on her car window and when she came home and told me I just laughed."

The police department said in its post that the officers enjoy reading the letters each year.

