Broadcast pioneer Edward Scott who played 'Sheriff Scotty' dies at 91

Among many other accomplishments, Edward Scott played the role of Sheriff Scotty in early Denver TV.

COLORADO, USA — Edward Smith Scott, a radio and television broadcaster, actor and nationally syndicated newspaper columnist, died Tuesday of natural causes. He was 91.

Scott was born on August 4, 1928 in Denver, Colorado to Jesse Carl Smith and Iola Verne Steveson Smith.

He started his career in Chicago, Illinois as a radio broadcaster and moved back to Denver in 1953. Over the years, Scott worked at a variety of Denver television stations, including KUSA, KMGH, KCNC, KWGN and Rocky Mountain PBS.

Scott worked as a producer, host, announcer, analyst, narrator and puppeteer. Perhaps most notably, he played the role of Sheriff Scotty on Denver television for nine years.

"Anyone living in Denver in the 1950’s and early 1960’s – especially the youngsters – will remember Sheriff Scotty. The Sheriff, a grizzled 70-year-old lawman, appeared on their black and white television sets emphasizing good old-fashioned American values: he wanted his “posse” members to do their chores, obey their folks and treat their friends with honesty and respect," the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said.

Scott was inducted to the Broadcast Pioneers of Colorado Hall of Fame in 2005.

During his accomplished career, Scott was also awarded a first-place Telly in national competition for his work on the documentary, “There Was a Time."

Beyond broadcast, Scott's civic service includes titles such as Englewood Councilman and Mayor, Arapahoe County Commissioner, Colorado State Senator and candidate for Congress.

>Watch a video biography of Scott's life and career below: