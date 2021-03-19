Do you want to build a snowman? For children who can't, there's a new statewide program

New statewide program, "Say Hi with a Snowman," builds snowmen with inspiration from patients at Children's Hospital.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Do you want to build a snowman?

One particular patient at Children's Hospital Colorado did. But, like some of his fellow patients, he can't have typical snow day fun right now.

So instead, the Godlove family of Fort Collins stepped in.

As part of a new statewide program, "Say Hi With a Snowman," Stephanie and David Godlove — along with their 5-year-old son John — recently received the patient's sketch of his dream snowman.

The family got to work crafting the furry creature dubbed, "snowy chipmunk man" Sunday — as Fort Collins got a whopping 17 inches of heavy snow.

David gathered the snow into a mound and John patted it into shape, John said. On Monday, the family took to drawing out the snow chipmunk's features in the snow — from his chubby cheeks and face to the little nut he was holding.

