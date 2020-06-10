Actress started making masks, selling them on Etsy after COVID-19 took away the stage

Jen Greenwald spends eight hours a day sewing masks in her parent's home in Colorado.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The part of the mask-maker was not a role Jen Greenwald had practiced, but she needed to stay busy when she found herself unemployed during the pandemic.

“And I didn’t know how to sew but I’m super crafty and I’ve always been into making friendship bracelets and embroidery and drawing," Greenwald said.

The 25-year-old bought one of the last sewing machines on Amazon, looked up a tutorial on YouTube and got to work.

At first she gave them away for free, but once masks became more accessible, she started an Etsy page to sell them.

“Pretty much just saving as much as I can because I don’t know when I’ll work again," she said. "This feels like pretend."

In her real job, Greenwald plays pretend.

For nine months, she was the lead in a show on a Disney cruise ship.

“I got to literally fly on stage," she said.

Her contract ended in December, and she was ready to start auditioning for shows in New York with this role on her resume.

But COVID-19 took any opportunities on the stage away, and Greenwald moved back in with her parents in Greenwood Village temporarily.

"Mostly everyone’s unemployed but I try to think of it like Patti Lupone is unemployed and Meryl Streep is unemployed right now too so that makes me feel a little bit better," Greenwald said.

She's getting unemployment insurance, but the masks help her pay rent on her Brooklyn apartment.

"I have 46 reviews and 447 sales," she said, pointing to her Etsy page.

She never expected this new hobby to turn into a full-fledged business, but Greenwald spends eight to 10 hours a day working to keep up with the orders.

Her mom encourages her to sing songs from musicals while she works.

“There’s always musical theater at some point in the day," she said. "Frozen makes an appearance.