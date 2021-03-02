'Wander Women' from Colorado Springs live on wheels traveling the country

Three women who retired in 2015 now live in RVs full-time and hike across the country.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A trio of women from Colorado Springs has been spending their retirement hiking thousands of trails and sightseeing across the U.S.

They call themselves the Wander Women.

Kristy Burns, Annette Demel and Lynn Edmiston retired from their jobs in Colorado Springs in 2015 and then sold everything they owned to live a full-time RV life traveling across the country to hike, bike, kayak and sightsee.

“We want to see all the national parks, bike and hike and do things while we still physically can,” Burns said.

The Wander Women have thousands of hiking trails under their belts. They said they have hiked over 6,000 miles since 2015. Some of the long-distance hikes they have completed include the Appalachian Trail and the Continental Divide Trail. This year, they hope to complete the pacific crest trail.

The women run a YouTube channel called “Wander Women Kristy, Annette & Lynn” where they post videos of all their adventures. They said they realized this was a platform to encourage people of all ages to get out and be active.

“Part of our plan is to motivate older people to get out, and you know, that you can still do stuff,” Burns said.

“Because people are watching this partly because we're older, they think ‘oh look at these old women out here,'” Demel said.

While the women spend a lot of their time hiking now, it wasn’t always that way for some of them.

“I didn't really start until I was 50, I didn't backpack hike or anything,” Edmiston said. “And I just fell in love with the whole thing, so we like to tell people you can start wherever you're at and whenever.”

Another motivation the women have is encouraging people to visit national parks, so they will vote for, support and protect the parks and public lands.

The trio said they don’t necessarily have a favorite place and that everywhere they have been has had something exciting and unique about it.

They have also made some new friends along the way.

“it's not just about the place, it's what the place offers,” Edmiston said. “You get to experience the environment and whatever is there, but you also meet amazing people when you’re out there. We’ve met incredible people.”

As of right now, all three women said they have no plans to stop traveling anytime soon.

“Our motto is to expand the confines of our lives. We want to meet as many new people as we can, have as many new experiences as we can and do this as long as our bodies hold out,” Burns said.